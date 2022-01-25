EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 1.73. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

