EAM Global Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

