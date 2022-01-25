EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 107,972 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Tilly’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $404.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

