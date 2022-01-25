EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 7,545 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $202.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.56. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

