EAM Global Investors LLC Increases Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of The Shyft Group worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.56. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

