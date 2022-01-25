EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 441.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,758 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 254.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

