EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Switch by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Switch by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,000 over the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

SWCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.