EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of urban-gro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter worth $2,626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in urban-gro by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

