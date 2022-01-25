EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $850.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.