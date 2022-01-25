EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $268.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.73. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $327.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

