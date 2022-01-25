EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.58% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Information Services Group news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

