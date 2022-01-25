EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,515 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.69 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.