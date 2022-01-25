EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Plymouth Industrial REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $32.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $924.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

