EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after buying an additional 92,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after buying an additional 249,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after buying an additional 58,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.54.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

