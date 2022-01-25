EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 114.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.40.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

