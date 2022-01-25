EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 17,668 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

EAM Global Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.21% of Liquidity Services worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.06. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.