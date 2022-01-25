EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

