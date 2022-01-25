EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.