EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,843 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,081,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jabil by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,628. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

JBL opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

