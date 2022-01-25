EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

