EAM Global Investors LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,249 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.53.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.61.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

