EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

