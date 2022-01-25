EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of YETI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.33. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,979 shares of company stock worth $8,162,579. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.