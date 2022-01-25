Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 5.7% Higher

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. 7,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 740,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

