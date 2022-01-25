eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 8% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $10.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00292294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003697 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.