EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Down 49.8% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $190,525.60 and $1.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00096628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,834.76 or 1.00041180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00029097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00434499 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

