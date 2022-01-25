Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 17,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 833,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $255,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $186,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.