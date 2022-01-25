EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target Raised to $5.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 90.13% from the company’s previous close.

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 48,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,309. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.