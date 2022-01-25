Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,420 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $78,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.15.

NYSE EW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

