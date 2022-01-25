Effect.AI Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00182816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00384345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00069294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.