eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.