eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target Cut to $16.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 165.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

EFTR opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $354,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,782.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

