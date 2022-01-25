Efinity Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.94 or 0.06584311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00054129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,645.19 or 0.99868296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

