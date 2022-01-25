Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0177 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $9,343.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00293107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,298,186 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.