Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.80

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $51.83, with a volume of 39832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Eisai alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.