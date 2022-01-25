Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $334,790.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $121.52 million and approximately $334,790.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,911,743,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

