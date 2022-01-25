Electronic Arts (EA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EA opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total transaction of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

