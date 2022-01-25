Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

