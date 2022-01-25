Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 2.3%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 7,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 49,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Electrovaya, Inc is a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications.

