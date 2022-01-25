Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $72.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $5,757.01 and approximately $72.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00109962 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.