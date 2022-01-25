Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,992 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.37% of Element Solutions worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.15. 8,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.