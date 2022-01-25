Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

