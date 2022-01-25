Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $158.76 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $141.32 or 0.00378129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00183395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00031640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00069272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,640,690 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

