Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$59.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.20. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

