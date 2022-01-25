Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Hits $0.0120

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $229,461.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

