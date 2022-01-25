Emercoin Price Tops $0.0428 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $11,914.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,719,019 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

