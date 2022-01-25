Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report $4.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $20.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

