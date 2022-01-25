Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,789. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.35 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.14.

