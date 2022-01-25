Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. 1,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,143. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.95.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.