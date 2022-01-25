Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,961,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.23 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

